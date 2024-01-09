Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Traditional Ash Gourd juice recipe with lemon, black salt, pepper and mint. It's naturally detoxifying, immune boosting and helps strengthen mental clarity.

Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]

Serves

2

Ingredients You Need for Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]

  • 1 1/2 cups + 3 tablespoons (400 g) Ash gourd wax gourd / winter melon
  • 1/2 each Lemon yellow skin removed
  • 1 pinch Black salt
  • 1 pinch Black pepper - ground
  • 4 sprigs Mint optional

How to Prepare Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]

To Juice:
  1. Wash, peel and remove the large seeds from the ash gourd.
  2. Peel the yellow skin off the lemon and cut into pieces.
  3. If using a young gourd, you can leave the seeds in.

To Use a Blender:

  1. Cut the ash gourd into small pieces.
  2. Add the ash gourd, lemon and mint to the blender with 100ml of water.
  3. Blend for 20 seconds.
  4. Strain liquid into a jug.
  5. Season with black salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  6. Pour into 2 serving glasses.
  7. Alternatively, chill for 30 minutes in the fridge before serving
