Traditional Ash Gourd juice recipe with lemon, black salt, pepper and mint. It's naturally detoxifying, immune boosting and helps strengthen mental clarity.
Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]
Serves
2
Ingredients You Need for Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]
- 1 1/2 cups + 3 tablespoons (400 g) Ash gourd wax gourd / winter melon
- 1/2 each Lemon yellow skin removed
- 1 pinch Black salt
- 1 pinch Black pepper - ground
- 4 sprigs Mint optional
How to Prepare Ash Gourd Juice (Winter Melon Juice) [Vegan]
To Juice:
- Wash, peel and remove the large seeds from the ash gourd.
- Peel the yellow skin off the lemon and cut into pieces.
- If using a young gourd, you can leave the seeds in.
To Use a Blender:
- Cut the ash gourd into small pieces.
- Add the ash gourd, lemon and mint to the blender with 100ml of water.
- Blend for 20 seconds.
- Strain liquid into a jug.
- Season with black salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Pour into 2 serving glasses.
- Alternatively, chill for 30 minutes in the fridge before serving
