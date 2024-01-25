Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Toum (Garlic Sauce)

Source: Toum (Garlic Sauce)

Toum, which translates literally to “garlic” in Arabic, is one of my most popular recipes and is naturally vegan. ThisToum (Garlic Sauce) by Maha Kailani is the kind of condiment you ask for an extra of at your local shawarma restaurant and use to dip your sandwich and fries into. It is so much cheaper to make at home and great to have on hand in your fridge for marinades, sautéing and even salad dressings. It skips the need to mince garlic for anything that requires it. Try to use the freshest garlic you can find. If the garlic cloves have a green stem in the middle, take your time to split the cloves in half and remove them. This will make the sauce less spicy and bitter. My version of toum calls for citric acid, which allows it to last in the fridge for up to a month or two. Credit: Reprinted with permission from Yalla, Let’s Eat! by Maha Kailani. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Saleme Fayad.

2. Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

Source: Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

By taking the same basic ingredients of granola, you can create these Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies by Carol Clayton that satisfies just like a traditional cookie.

3. Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo

Source: Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo

These Greek Meatballs with Whipped Feta and Creamy Orzo by Maria Koutsogiannis is served with a fresh salad, whipped feta, and creamy orzo.

4. Raspberry Overnight Oats

Source: Raspberry Overnight Oats

These Raspberry Overnight Oats by Robin Browne are going to change your routine (for the better) if you find you are skipping breakfast because you are constantly running behind in the mornings. They are the perfect breakfast for you to grab in the mornings on your way out the door. Breakfast is ready before you’ve even gotten out of bed.

5. Matcha Sugar Cookies

Source: Matcha Sugar Cookies

These simple sugar cookies are perfectly soft and sweet with a hint of matcha. These Matcha Sugar Cookies by Caroline Doucet hold their shape and are perfect for decorating. Make them for Christmas, Valentine’s Day or any occasion!

6. Nutrient-Rich Salad

Source: Nutrient-Rich Salad

A Nutrient-Rich Salad by Zuzana Fajkusova and Nikki Lefler that is quick to prepare and naturally supports the body’s detoxification system.

7. Green Lentil Curry

Source: Green Lentil Curry

This Green Lentil Curry by Priya Lakshminarayan is seasoned with mild spices, this protein-rich dish is well balanced in terms of flavors and is very easy to make. Avoid overcooking the lentils; they should hold their shape. Excerpt from The Essential Vegan Indian Cookbook by Priya Lakshminarayan, published by Rockridge Press. Copyright © 2021 by Callisto Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

8. Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries

Source: Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries

These Cardamom Cookies With Cranberries by Nele Liivlaid are the perfect pairing for your afternoon cup of tea or coffee. You’ll only need 20 minutes of your time, a bowl and a blender. The combination of oats, oat flour, coconut flour, and nut butter make the cookies so hearty and filling. Furthermore, dates and mesquite flour add divine caramel sweetness that no one can resist. These vegan cardamom cookies are also pretty healthy as cardamom is really beneficial to your immune system. The best part about these cookies though is the warm, autumnal flavor and soft texture. They’re the perfect treat.

