1. Apple and Blackberry Crumble

This Apple and Blackberry Crumble by Hayley Canning features freshly baked apples and blackberries with a hint of cinnamon, topped with a crisp oat crumble topping. Serve this healthy apple and blackberry crumble warm as it is, with a scoop of ice cream for dessert or with some yogurt for breakfast.

2. Cashew Cheese with a Walnut and Black Pepper Crust

This Cashew Cheese with a Walnut and Black Pepper Crust by Aaron Calder makes a wonderful appetizer!

3. South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry

Like tomato and green chile, pineapple also entered Indian kitchens relatively recently. Over the years, it became highly popular in the southern and coastal regions of India. From fresh juices, sweets, pudding and raita to curry, pineapple is used profusely in the southern states. This South Indian–Style Pineapple Curry by Hina Gujral is a perfect umami with a balance of sweet, spicy, salty and tart. It tastes finger-licking good with steamed rice and fried papadum. And the pressure cook mode of an Instant Pot cooks the pineapple to perfection, making the curry all the more delicious. Credit: Reprinted with permission from The 100 Best Curries for Your Instant Pot by Hina Gujral. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Hina Gujral.

4. Rainbow Chard Wraps With Millet and Chickpeas

These Rainbow Chard Wraps With Millet and Chickpeas by Katrina Abram are packed with protein, these chard wraps are super delicious! You can make them as they are in this recipe: stuffed with chickpeas, carrots, cucumber, cabbage, mint, hummus, hemp seeds, and millet. Or you can switch out the millet and use quinoa, or add peanut sauce instead of hummus. These are versatile and can be switched up in any way. Enjoy!

5. Zucchini and Butternut Squash Casserole

When the cool fall weather starts to approach, and the days get shorter, there’s nothing better than curling up in some fuzzy socks after a long day with a big plate of comfort food. Zucchini and butternut squash are the partner in crimes in this Zucchini and Butternut Squash Casserole by Maria Koutsogiannis. The best part is that it’s super simple to make and you’ll have leftovers for lunch or dinner the next day! It’s the meal that keeps on giving.

6. Chocolate Chai Truffles

These Chocolate Chai Truffles by Crissy Cavanaugh are a heavenly scented sweet treat! Makes 26-28 truffles.

7. Easy Cocoa Date Truffles

These Easy Cocoa Date Truffles by Maggie Wescott require only four ingredients and are ready in under 30 minutes. These decadent vegan truffles are a perfect after-dinner treat or a snack when you are craving something sweet!

8. Oreo Truffles

