Protein is the word on everyone’s lips when it comes to vegan nutrition! It’s an important building block for the human body and everyone needs it. We are here to help you discover the power of plant-based protein through these simply amazing recipes!

1. Classic Tofu Loaf

Source: Classic Tofu Loaf

Enjoy a familiar family favorite with this plant-based twist on the classic meatloaf. This Classic Tofu Loaf by Meatless Monday features tofu and lentils for a heft of plant-based protein and is well seasoned with meatloaf staple ingredients onions, garlic, and ketchup.

2. Breakfast Lentils

Source: Breakfast Lentils

These Breakfast Lentils by Meatless Monday are delicious any time of day, as they are sautéed here with shallots, paprika, lemon juice, and fresh parsley. The versatile legume stands in as a savory alternative to jam, as the spiced lentils top toast in this protein-packed morning pick me up.

3. Peanut Butter and Walnut Chocolate Bars

Source: Peanut Butter and Walnut Chocolate Bars

Super easy, delicious walnut chocolate nut bars that are vegan, gluten-free, and packed with healthy fats and protein! This Peanut Butter and Walnut Chocolate Bars by Vicky Coates is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up that’ll keep you happy all week!

4. Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce

Source: Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce

Chickpea cutlets with savory mustard sauce are the definition of simple decadence. Whip up these Chickpea Cutlets with Savory Mustard Sauce by Denise Perrault in the food processor and while they bake, whisk up a savory mustard sauce that caters to the mustard lovers’ in your life. You don’t need tons of time to make yummy cutlets. You don’t need fancy ingredients and or kitchen tools. Although the method is well-suited for plant-based beginners, the results will distinguish you as a pro.

5. Best Black Bean Spaghetti Bolognese



Source: Best Black Bean Spaghetti Bolognese

My go-to plant-based spaghetti Bolognese is built from the authentic Italian recipe, but this Best Black Bean Spaghetti Bolognese by Andrea Soranidis swaps the meat with convenient and protein-rich black beans for a hearty, satisfying meal. Whether you need to impress a date or your family, this vegan take on classic Bolognese is sure to wow your table companions. Reprinted with permission from The Vegan Bean Cookbook by Andrea Soranidis, Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Andrea Soranidis

6. Moroccan Red Lentil Soup

Source: Moroccan Red Lentil Soup

Hearty and comforting Moroccan Red Lentil Soup by Pavani Nandula is a filling and delicious dish for any night of the week. Warm African spices make this dish extra special.

7. Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

Source: Black Bean and Tofu Tacos

These Black Bean and Tofu Tacos by Vicky Coates are perfect for your next Taco Tuesday. Crispy Taco Shells filled with tasty tofu and black bean mixture is a combination you just can’t beat. This recipe is super quick and easy––you’ll be able to whip it up in less than 30 minutes! Plus, black beans are just such a great vegan staple.

8. Cavatelli and White Bean Stew

Source: Cavatelli and White Bean Stew

There’s something truly magical about a hearty bowl of Cavatelli and White Bean Stew by Olga Kouloufakos on a chilly autumn evening that warms you up from the inside out. Made with simple, wholesome ingredients and ready in about 30 minutes, the simplicity and heartiness of this dish make it an ideal choice for a cozy dinner, and leftovers can be enjoyed for the next day’s lunch.

9. Sweet Potato Dahl with Red Lentils

Source: Sweet Potato Dahl with Red Lentils

This Sweet Potato Dahl with Red Lentils by Denise Perrault delivers a plant-based, oil-free velvety delicious meal-in-a-bowl in 10 ingredients and 35 minutes prep to table.

10. Sausage Mushroom Vegan Lasagna

Source: Sausage Mushroom Vegan Lasagna

Sausage mushroom lasagna is the ultimate in luscious, very delicious comfort food. This Sausage Mushroom Vegan Lasagna by Katherine Henderson is also vegan and healthier than typical lasagna- without losing anything in flavor.

