In an innovative leap, Great Ormond Street Hospital is integrating air Pollution data into its medical assessments, marking a significant change in how illnesses might be diagnosed and treated. This pilot scheme embeds data indicating the average annual air pollution rates at patients’ homes into their electronic records. With this, doctors can now consider environmental factors like air quality in diagnosing illnesses, especially for children vulnerable to polluted air.

Source: NowThis Earth/YouTube

The initiative springs from the tragic case of Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, a nine-year-old who passed away from asthma exacerbated by air Pollution. Her death, which became the UK’s first to list air Pollution as a cause, has sparked a much-needed dialogue on the health risks associated with poor air quality. The coroner’s report emphasized the urgent need for medical professionals to inform families about the dangers of air Pollution, a mandate Great Ormond Street is taking seriously.

By examining fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide levels, the hospital aims to alert clinicians and families to potential health risks. This data is especially vital if the Pollution exceeds World Health Organization safe levels. What’s more, the initiative has already spread to other London hospitals, impacting over 2.5 million patient files.

The efforts don’t stop at diagnosis. The hospital is also empowering families with information and tools to minimize exposure and advocate for cleaner air. This includes prototype letters for MPs and links to WHO guidance on the severe global impacts of air pollution.

While the challenge of addressing air quality is vast, Great Ormond Street’s innovative approach is a commendable step toward protecting and informing those most vulnerable. It’s a healthcare revolution in the making, one that acknowledges our environment’s critical role in our well-being and takes bold steps to integrate this reality into medical care. This pioneering scheme may just set a new standard in patient care, merging technology, environmental awareness, and health for a brighter, cleaner future.

