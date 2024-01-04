Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In an innovative leap, Great Ormond Street Hospital is integrating air Pollution data into its medical assessments, marking a significant change in how illnesses might be diagnosed and treated. This pilot scheme embeds data indicating the average annual air pollution rates at patients’ homes into their electronic records. With this, doctors can now consider environmental factors like air quality in diagnosing illnesses, especially for children vulnerable to polluted air.
Source: NowThis Earth/YouTube
