It’s the holiday season — a time for gathering with loved ones to exchange gifts, create memories or reminisce about past ones, and eat lots and lots of good food. That is unless you are a resident of Texas who needs help buying groceries.

The US government has a program to help people get the food they need. It’s called the Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (SNAP).

But in Texas, local policymakers have left hungry families out in the cold, allowing wait times for SNAP to go for six months or longer! Do you think you could go six months or longer without buying groceries? Us either.

Please sign this petition to demand that Governor Greg Abbott get his act together and stop letting families in Texas go hungry!

