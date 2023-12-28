Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Right now, Republican members of the U.S. Congress are launching an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. The catch – even Donald knows it’s not real, and lawmakers themselves are admitting they don’t have any evidence.

Please sign this petition to demand an end to this revenge!

Trump Openly Admitted That Republican Efforts to Impeach Biden Are Intended as Political Retaliation Click Here to Sign Petition

