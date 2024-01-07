Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

In the quest for innovative and sustainable materials, scientists have turned to a surprising source: wood. But not just any wood—transparent wood that’s stronger than plastic and tougher than glass. This marvel material began with a botanist’s dream to see inside plants without cutting them open. Fast forward a few decades, and researchers are now unveiling the vast potential of this see-through wonder.

Source: NileRed/YouTube

By removing or altering lignin, the glue-like substance in wood, scientists create a skeleton of hollow cells. When these cells are filled with a light-refracting substance, such as epoxy resin, the wood turns transparent. It’s not just about being see-through; transparent wood is about three times stronger than transparent plastics and ten times tougher than glass!

Imagine a world where your smartphone screen could withstand drops without a scratch or your windows help control the temperature inside your home. These are not far-off dreams but tangible futures with transparent wood. Companies like Woodoo are already on their way to making this a reality, creating recyclable, touch-sensitive digital displays for car dashboards and billboards.

But it’s not just about strength and transparency. Researchers are continuously innovating to make transparent wood even more sustainable. Recent advancements include a bio-based polymer derived from citrus peels and a greener lignin-bleaching method, reducing environmental impacts. While transparent wood may still have some way to go before it’s as environmentally friendly at the end of its life as glass, the strides towards a more sustainable production process are promising.

So, what’s next for this revolutionary material? As researchers refine the production process and explore new applications, the potential for transparent wood in our daily lives grows. It’s a bright future, and it’s looking clearer by the day. Stay tuned as we continue to track the incredible journey of transparent wood, a true testament to human innovation and our quest for sustainable living.

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection
There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

There’s Only One Green Planet by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content.Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet:

  • Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
  • Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
  • Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
  • Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
  • Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
  • Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!