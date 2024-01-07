Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In the quest for innovative and sustainable materials, scientists have turned to a surprising source: wood. But not just any wood—transparent wood that’s stronger than plastic and tougher than glass. This marvel material began with a botanist’s dream to see inside plants without cutting them open. Fast forward a few decades, and researchers are now unveiling the vast potential of this see-through wonder.
Source: NileRed/YouTube
