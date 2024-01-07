Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a serene corner of Thailand’s east coast, a unique sanctuary offers respite and education to environmental activists facing grave dangers. The EarthRights School, nestled under a canopy of mango leaves near the Gulf of Thailand, is more than just an institution—it’s a lifeline for environmental defenders from the Mekong region and beyond.

Source: EarthRights International/YouTube

Every year, approximately one activist is killed every two days worldwide, highlighting the extreme risks faced by those fighting to protect the environment. In response to these perilous conditions, the EarthRights School provides a much-needed safe space for around a dozen students annually. They gather here to learn, share experiences, and bolster their campaign skills in a rare atmosphere of solidarity and safety.

The school’s intensive program covers practical skills, including proposal writing and evidence gathering, critical for activists striving to make an impact. But perhaps more importantly, it offers a rare opportunity for activists, often isolated and endangered in their home countries, to freely discuss their work and the challenges they face.

Students describe the school as a “safe zone,” where they can express their fears and experiences without the looming threat of retaliation. This environment is not only crucial for their mental well-being but also empowers them to return to their advocacy work rejuvenated and better equipped.

Operating discreetly from a leafy location in Thailand’s north since 1999, the EarthRights School has expanded its reach, initially focusing on activists from Myanmar and now accepting students from across the Mekong countries: Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, and China. The school operates under the philosophy that education is a powerful tool against the intimidation and violence that environmental defenders face daily.

In a world where the voices of environmental activists are increasingly threatened, the EarthRights School stands as a beacon of hope and solidarity. Its continued operation is not just a testament to the resilience of the environmental movement but also a crucial battleground in the fight for a more sustainable and just world. Join the conversation and Support these brave souls who are the frontline warriors in our global environmental crisis.

