Looking back at 2023, one thing is clear: it has been a record-breaking year for Climate change and the rise of global temperatures. Data and analyses from the nonprofit Climate Central show that the past 12-month period was the warmest ever in Earth’s history.

Since May, every single month has broken records for being the hottest such month ever. In the summer, globally we soared past the 1.5 degree Celsius warming mark that, according to the Paris Climate Accords, we’d been trying to avoid. And ever since that moment, we have yet to see the Earth sufficiently cool back down afterward.

