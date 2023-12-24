Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

So-called “natural gas” is just another fossil fuel, releasing potent greenhouse gasses, meaning it’s harming our planet and pushing our Earth further and further into Climate change.

The gas industry has spent decades using marketing to convince the general public that it’s somehow greener and cleaner than other fossil fuels. Similar to the “clean coal” campaign, dirty energy lobbyists have worked hard to make us believe gas is a better alternative to other fossil-based energy supplies. But that was all just a marketing gimmick.

That’s why it’s so exciting to learn that Massachusetts is working to reduce the use of natural gas and replace it with electric energy! Other states are considering the same move – and they should follow suit now.

Regulators in California, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington must do the right thing and stand up for green energy by shutting down toxic “natural” gas!

Please sign this petition to urge these states to shut down toxic “natural” gas now!

