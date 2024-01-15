Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The global rights of nature movement is poised for an incredible win. Ireland, which declared a national biodiversity emergency back in 2019, could soon add amendments to its constitution enshrining nature’s right to exist!

Please sign this petition to ask Ireland to be the first of many countries this year to give nature the legal right to exist!

Help Ireland Give Nature the Legal Right to Exist! Click Here to Sign Petition

To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:

Ahisma Sweatshirt By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: