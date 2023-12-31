Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

2023 marks a challenging year for Russia’s environmental movement, as the Kremlin intensifies its crackdown on independent ecological advocacy. Despite this, some groups continue to fight for the country’s natural legacy. This year, Russia declared international environmental NGOs like Bellona, Greenpeace, and the World Wildlife Fund “undesirable,” banning them and criminalizing cooperation. These organizations, vital for addressing issues like climate change and biodiversity, have been in Russia since the post-Soviet era, making the crackdown a significant blow to the environmental movement.

Source: Global News/YouTube

The government’s actions have dismantled many professional organizations operating at a federal level. The crackdown is part of a broader anti-Western campaign, with several local and national NGOs and initiatives labeled as “foreign agents,” carrying a heavy Soviet-era stigma. This label has led to limitations, extra bureaucratic burdens, and in some cases, complete closure. The harsher “undesirable” status in 2023 has further escalated the situation, making environmental advocacy nearly impossible at the federal level.

Despite these challenges, the spirit of environmentalism is not entirely quashed. Grassroots advocacy continues, albeit with difficulties. Experts believe that there is still room for environmental activism, especially at the community level, where local victories can be achieved, such as defending a park or cleaning up a dump site. The fight for a cleaner, safer environment persists, driven by individuals and groups dedicated to preserving Russia’s natural beauty and environmental health.

As the world watches, the struggle for environmental justice in Russia continues, reflecting the resilience of those committed to making a difference. Despite the crackdown, the hope for a future where nature is respected and protected remains alive in the hearts of many Russian environmentalists.

