The government’s actions have dismantled many professional organizations operating at a federal level. The crackdown is part of a broader anti-Western campaign, with several local and national NGOs and initiatives labeled as “foreign agents,” carrying a heavy Soviet-era stigma. This label has led to limitations, extra bureaucratic burdens, and in some cases, complete closure. The harsher “undesirable” status in 2023 has further escalated the situation, making environmental advocacy nearly impossible at the federal level.

Despite these challenges, the spirit of environmentalism is not entirely quashed. Grassroots advocacy continues, albeit with difficulties. Experts believe that there is still room for environmental activism, especially at the community level, where local victories can be achieved, such as defending a park or cleaning up a dump site. The fight for a cleaner, safer environment persists, driven by individuals and groups dedicated to preserving Russia’s natural beauty and environmental health.

As the world watches, the struggle for environmental justice in Russia continues, reflecting the resilience of those committed to making a difference. Despite the crackdown, the hope for a future where nature is respected and protected remains alive in the hearts of many Russian environmentalists.

