2023 marks a challenging year for Russia’s environmental movement, as the Kremlin intensifies its crackdown on independent ecological advocacy. Despite this, some groups continue to fight for the country’s natural legacy. This year, Russia declared international environmental NGOs like Bellona, Greenpeace, and the World Wildlife Fund “undesirable,” banning them and criminalizing cooperation. These organizations, vital for addressing issues like climate change and biodiversity, have been in Russia since the post-Soviet era, making the crackdown a significant blow to the environmental movement.
Source: Global News/YouTube
