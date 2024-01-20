In the heart of Bali, a dedicated team from Sungai Watch braves the filthy waters every week. Led by Kelly Bencheghib, they wade through rivers, facing the stomach-churning mix of waste – from perished food to dead animals. Despite the grueling conditions, there’s a sense of fulfillment in seeing the rivers breathe again.

Bali’s situation is alarming. Annually, the island produces 1.6 million tonnes of waste, with 303,000 tonnes being plastic. Shockingly, over half of this remains uncollected, with 33,000 tonnes polluting the waterways. This problem is exacerbated during the monsoon season when waste from neighboring Java buries the Balinese coastlines. Indonesia’s contribution to oceanic plastic Pollution is staggering, with estimates suggesting 1.3 million tonnes of unmanaged plastic entering the ocean each year.

Sungai Watch, started by the Bencheghib siblings, emerged from their childhood awareness of Bali’s growing plastic problem. Beginning as a local initiative, they have now expanded their reach through social media, attracting global attention. Their efforts prompted government actions, including a significant rehabilitation plan for the Citarum River, one of the world’s most polluted waterways.

The organization has installed 268 rubbish barriers across Bali and East Java, funded by community and business donations. These barriers have proven effective, trapping a significant amount of debris, as evidenced by a 2019 study. Yet, the challenge is immense. Most of the collected waste ends up in landfills, with only a fraction being recycled into furniture by Sungai Design, their social enterprise arm.

The efforts of Sungai Watch highlight a crucial point: individual and community actions can make a difference. However, they also underscore the vastness of the plastic pollution problem. Cleaning up is just the beginning. The ultimate goal is for initiatives like Sungai Watch to become unnecessary, a dream where Bali returns to its true, unspoiled paradise.

