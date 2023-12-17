Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Why do some animals, like horses, have longer faces than other species? This natural phenomenon has given rise to many different expressions, jokes, and puns. C’mon, we’ve all heard the one about a horse walking into a bar. However, a new review reveals a surprisingly simple explanation for horses’ elongated faces.
Typically, animals who have longer faces also have bigger bodies. The correlation of these two traits has been seen across different groups of mammals. However, there are notable and numerous exceptions to this rule. So, scientists delved deeper.
The team discovered that shorter faces are better at biting with more force. This means that they are more efficient. However larger animals naturally have bigger, and therefore stronger, muscles. This means that they can biologically afford to develop longer faces.
These longer faces are an advantage in many ways. For plant-eating animals, a longer face means they can reach higher leaves and take bigger bites. Carnivores also benefit from having longer faces. This is because, if they have a longer face, they can have larger teeth and jaws that snap shut more quickly.
Scientists have also come up with an explanation for outlying animals, or small animals with long faces and big animals with short faces. They think that large animals with short faces have typically evolved to hunt larger prey. This makes it important for them to have a strong bite.
For example, orcas are the largest dolphin species in the world. However, they have relatively short faces when compared to other species of dolphin. According to the scientists’ theory, this is because they hunt larger prey than other dolphin species. Orcas hunt large marine animals including sharks, seals, whales, walruses, and sea turtles. To capture and kill this larger prey, they need a strong bite!
Overall, it appears that animals with long faces have developed them as a superior adaptation. So, don’t feel sorry for them. A long face is a good thing!
