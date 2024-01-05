Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A tiny kitten got a second chance at life after a kind lady decided to adopt him from the garbage dump that he was calling home. Named Plusha, the kitten grew up to be an extremely handsome cat. Now, he lives his best life alongside two other cats who were saved from the dump.
A video showing Plusha’s glow-up was shared on the Instagram account @mitay_cat. In the video, the kitten can be seen crouching in a plant. Text overlay on the video reads, “All: don’t take the cat from the garbage dump He will grow up to be ugly”. Then the post cuts to an image of the handsome orange cat all grown up.
Since being rescued, Plusha has made himself comfortable in his new home. He lives with his humans and his two feline siblings. The handsome cat is proof that rescue cats can grow up to be just as adorable as any purebred cat. One Instagram commenter wrote, “The rescues are always the special ones.”
The video of Plusha has been liked over 598,000 times. The handsome cat’s glow-up touched many people and warmed many hearts.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
