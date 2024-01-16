Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An alarming and highly contagious outbreak of bird flu in the sub-Antarctic has taken a concerning turn, spreading from birds to mammals, according to officials from the United Kingdom. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) first confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in brown skuas on Bird Island, South Georgia in October. Now, the disease has been detected in elephant and fur seals in South Georgia, raising significant concerns about the impact on the fragile ecosystem of the region.

The United Kingdom’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) released a statement confirming the unprecedented occurrence of High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza (HPAI) in mammals in the sub-Antarctic. The disease, known as bird flu, is naturally transmitted among wild aquatic birds, with infected birds capable of spreading the virus to other animals through saliva and bodily discharges, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The BAS, in its October statement, suggested that migratory bird movement from South America might have introduced the virus to South Georgia. In response to the evolving situation, experts from APHA and BAS collected samples from dead mammals and birds in the affected islands during December. Shockingly, samples from elephant seals, fur seals, brown skuas, kelp gulls, and Antarctic terns have tested positive for HPAI H5N1.

The sub-Antarctic region is home to a diverse and delicate ecosystem, housing over 100 million breeding birds, six seal species, and 17 species of whales, dolphins, and porpoises, as highlighted by the global avian influenza experts network OFFLU. The organization had previously warned of the potential for “efficient virus transmission” in the region.

Ian Brown, APHA’s director of scientific services, expressed concern over the situation, stating, “Given Antarctica is such a unique and special biodiversity hotspot, it is sad and concerning to see the disease spread to mammals in the region.” He further emphasized that the continued spread of avian influenza in the sub-Antarctic region could pose a significant threat to the ecosystem, potentially jeopardizing large populations of seabirds and sea mammals.

While samples collected from albatross and giant petrel colonies on Bird Island tested negative, BAS has taken precautionary measures by suspending “most fieldwork involving contact with animals.” The situation is particularly critical as Antarctica and its offshore islands play host to a multitude of species, making the impact of the bird flu outbreak potentially devastating.

