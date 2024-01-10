Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
When one-year-old shepherd mix Addison and her seven puppies were left at a Texas shelter, it was unclear if the dogs would survive. The sweet mama dog was emaciated and sick. Her sickness had spread to her puppies, who were also in poor condition. The eight canines were soon pulled from the shelter by Saving Hope Rescue. Amazingly, the sweet mama dog and all of her puppies recovered.
Once they were ready to leave their mother’s side, all of the puppies found forever homes. However, Addison remained at the shelter. Despite her young age and gentle demeanor, she struggled to garner interest from potential adopters. As of December 31, the sweet mama dog still had not received any adoption or foster offers.
Addison weighs roughly 45 pounds. She is good with people and other dogs. Hopefully, she will soon find a forever family of her own!
