Thai authorities have successfully stopped an illegal wildlife trafficking operation in Bangkok, resulting in the rescue of more than 1,000 animals and the arrest of three Vietnamese nationals. The successful intervention was carried out by Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP).
The apprehended individuals, identified as Nguyen Ngui Kui (40), Nguyen Thian Than (39), and Nguyen Din Dai (38), were caught while loading boxes containing illegal wildlife onto a coach bus in Soi Ramintra, Lat Phrao District in Bangkok.
The authorities made a startling discovery when they found a secret compartment within the coach bus. The rescued animals included various species of turtles, chameleons, snakes, and bulbuls—a breed of medium-sized songbirds that are currently protected under wildlife Conservation measures.
The DNP officers successfully tracked the illegal wildlife trafficking operation back to its source. Acting on intelligence provided by the Watchdog Thailand Foundation, they monitored a residence in Sinthon Village in the Bangkapi district of Bangkok. This led them to another location in Soi Ramintra, where the arrests were made.
Initially, the suspects claimed they had purchased the animals from a market in Bangkok. However, under further questioning, they confessed to being hired to smuggle the animals to Laos. They revealed that they were paid 700 Thai baht ($20) per box and 4,000 Thai baht ($113) per trip.
The three men now face charges under Thailand’s Section 17 of the Wild Animal Preservation and Protection Act for the possession of protected wild animals without permission. This offense carries severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of 500,000 Thai baht ($14,200), or both.
