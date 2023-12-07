Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Right now, South Africa stands at a crucial crossroads. New research shows that public opinion overwhelmingly supports a “lion protection fee” over hunting these magnificent animals for sport. The message is loud and clear: wildlife-friendly tourism is not only preferred but is also financially viable, promising to match or even exceed the millions brought in by trophy hunting.

Please sign this petition to demand the South African Government prioritize wildlife-friendly tourism over trophy hunting!

