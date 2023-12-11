Source: ifaw/YouTube

Vacationers on a cruise ship were reminded of the horrors of whaling when they took port at the Faroe Islands amid a whale slaughter. The 1,000+ passengers entered the bay to find red waters and whalers rounding up the majestic animals to be hunted.

Whales are incredibly intelligent, playful creatures. They communicate and socialize in complex ways, and some whales are even known for producing bubble rings or bubble nets to forage for food. These magnificent sea creatures can feel pain and deserve safety from brutal slaughter for profit. Please sign this petition to demand that Iceland ban commercial whaling!

