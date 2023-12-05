Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a shocking turn of events that has animal lovers and ethical Oklahomans reeling, Governor Kevin Stitt has announced his Support for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, an organization infamous for its attempts to lessen penalties for the cruel practice of cockfighting. Why Governor Stitt gave such an alarming endorsement is clearer once it’s revealed that Stitt, along with other politicians in Oklahoma, has received donations from the Gamefowl Commission.

Source: KJRH -TV | Tulsa | Channel 2/YouTube

Please sign this petition to demand Governor Stitt issue a public apology and commit to refusing any future donations from organizations associated with animal abuse, including those linked to cockfighting.

