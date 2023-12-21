Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Authorities recently discovered that a brother and sister in Phoenix, Arizona had chained up multiple dogs outside and were neglecting them to the point of starvation and malnutrition. The situation was so bad that, in the end, officials ended up charging them with 56 counts of animal abuse!

Officers observed that eight dogs were so malnourished that their ribs, hips, and spines were visible through their skin. Even though the dogs were chained up and could not get inside, the siblings hadn’t provided them with any food they could access while outside. The only water available was apparently “green, full of dirt, and did not appear drinkable.”

The way they had tethered the dogs up was illegal and involved tying some of the pets up using non-adjustable collars that police had to cut off their necks.

Authorities seized all eight dogs, who have since received veterinary treatment and are on their way to healing.

Please sign this petition to demand these siblings are never allowed to live with animals again!

