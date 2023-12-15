Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As animal shelters across the nation face an unprecedented crisis with rising pet surrenders and escalating euthanasia rates, Colorado has a unique opportunity to set a precedent in compassionate pet care and family Support. The remarkable work of the Denver Animal Shelter is a beacon of hope that could be replicated across the state.

Denver Animal Shelter’s approach to keeping pets with their families through assistance programs, low-cost care, and a “Safe Haven” program is a model that addresses the root cause of the crisis. This new model is life-saving. These efforts have already helped over 100 families in 2023 by connecting them with essential services, demonstrating the effectiveness of this approach.

Please sign this petition to urge the Colorado State Government to implement similar programs in all animal shelters statewide!

