In the heart of New York City, a tragic incident has cast a dark shadow over the romanticized image of horse-drawn carriage rides. Ryder, a feeble horse forced to work despite his older age and poor health, collapsed and had to be euthanized.

The driver has been charged with animal cruelty, but this was not just a tragic accident. It is a symptom of a much larger problem, and Ryder’s story is a stark reminder of the cruelty inherent in this outdated practice.

