Every evening on Poipu Beach in Hawaii, Hawaiian green sea turtles, known as honu, make their way onto the sand, captivating both locals and tourists. However, this nightly ritual is a recent phenomenon, raising unique challenges for conservationists and beachgoers.

Two years ago, during beach closures prompted by the pandemic, sea turtles started arriving in unprecedented numbers on Poipu Beach. This surprising turn of events, while initially met with awe, soon posed a dilemma for conservationists and volunteers. The increased popularity of the beach among both locals and tourists has led to a surge in the number of nightly visitors to witness this extraordinary event.

The Hawaiian green sea turtle population faced a significant decline in the mid-1900s due to overfishing. Fearful of humans, these creatures avoided the beaches that humans frequented. However, environmental protections implemented in the 1970s paved the way for a slow but steady recovery. In the 1990s, sea turtles began basking on beaches across the Hawaiian Islands, signaling a positive shift in their behavior.

The situation took an unexpected turn when Poipu Beach became a regular basking ground for sea turtles, drawing large crowds. Volunteers from Malama i na honu, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting sea turtles, found themselves in uncharted territory, managing the interactions between turtles and excited spectators.

Debbie Herrera, the volunteer and education coordinator of Malama i na honu, emphasizes the challenges faced in navigating the phenomenon. With the lack of precedent, volunteers are learning as they go, striving to strike a delicate balance between allowing people to witness the spectacle and ensuring the well-being of the threatened sea turtles.

The history of sea turtle Conservation in Hawaii highlights the resilience of these creatures. Drastic measures, such as the ban on commercial harvest in 1975, led to a recovery of the population. However, the recent surge in turtle activity on Poipu Beach has brought new issues, including crowds, litter, and potential harm to the turtles.

Volunteers work tirelessly to educate beachgoers about the importance of maintaining a safe distance from the turtles and respecting their habitat. Despite facing challenges like turtles being chased or frightened, the volunteers aim to address these issues in a friendly and approachable manner. The increasing popularity of the nightly turtle gatherings has prompted discussions on how to manage the situation effectively. Calls to close the beach at night have been suggested, and the local government is exploring options to collaborate with federal agencies to enforce rules that protect the turtles.

