Animals are emerging as unintended casualties of the war in Gaza, facing fear, injury, and starvation. Diana Babish, the owner of the Animal and Environment Association (AEA) in Bethlehem, the sole registered animal shelter in the West Bank, is grappling with the consequences of the conflict. The situation is rapidly deteriorating, with dwindling supplies, depleting funds, and a growing number of sick and terrified animals.

The Animal and Environment Association, established in 2016 by Diana Babish, has been the last bit of hope for countless animals in need. However, the escalating conflict is taking a toll on the shelter’s ability to care for its current residents and respond to the increasing number of animals affected by the war. Babish, a former bank manager turned animal welfare advocate, emphasizes the worsening conditions, saying, “Every living thing is suffering. I pray to God this war ends soon.”

The Red Shed, an animal welfare charity based in Ireland, is stepping in to assist both Babish’s shelter and another in Gaza run by volunteer Saeed. The shelters are facing similar challenges, with supplies running low, limited access to essential resources, and terrified animals in need of care. Sandy Sheerin, founder of The Red Shed, emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating, “Animals are as much a casualty of this war as one of the great risks is of disease in an area of southern Gaza that does not have clean running water, etc.”

Diana Babish and her team of volunteers are working tirelessly to rescue and care for animals impacted by the conflict. The shelter is involved in transporting animals to and from an animal hospital in Israel, but access is becoming increasingly difficult. In Gaza, Saeed is struggling to feed the animals, and the situation is exacerbated by the lack of access to essential supplies due to the ongoing conflict.

Babish, who has dedicated her life to rescuing animals, shares the heartbreaking reality of the situation, revealing that the shelter is now close to danger. She describes the challenges faced by her counterpart, Saeed, in Gaza, where even the local pet store has run out of food. Dogs in Saeed’s shelter were rescued by Israeli soldiers and moved to Israel after being spotted near high-risk areas during the conflict. Babish, with over 100 dogs and 30 cats in her shelter, is finding it increasingly difficult to provide for the animals as the conflict persists.

The international community is rallying to assist, but logistical challenges, closed borders, and the omnipresence of bombing make it a daunting task. The Red Shed and other organizations are attempting to deliver much-needed supplies, including food and medicine, to alleviate the suffering of animals caught in the crossfire.

As millions of animals throughout history have perished due to human conflicts, efforts must be intensified to protect and care for the innocent creatures affected by this crisis.

