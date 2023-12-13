Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Animal rights activist and attorney Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of the international Animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months of probation for his involvement in nonviolent animal rescues at two factory farms in Sonoma County. The farms in question, Sunrise Farms and Reichardt Duck Farm, were found to have violated animal cruelty laws, prompting Hsiung’s intervention.

Source: Wayne Hsuing/YouTube

Hsiung’s conviction, which includes felony conspiracy and misdemeanor trespass charges, follows an eight-week trial and six days of jury deliberation. Despite the nonviolent nature of his actions, Judge Laura Passaglia ordered Hsiung’s remand into custody without bail. The sentencing also includes a prohibition on any form of contact with his co-conspirators, a list that includes close friends and co-defendants in an upcoming trial related to a beagle rescue.

Hsiung’s involvement in Animal rights activism extends beyond these recent legal troubles. As a co-founder of DxE, he is part of a movement campaigning for the legal “Right to Rescue” sick and injured animals from commercial operations. This conviction comes after Hsiung’s successful defense in two previous open rescue cases, including a piglet rescue in Utah and a DxE animal rescuer’s acquittal of theft in California.

Several character letters were submitted on behalf of Hsiung, including those from family members, friends, and even a poultry producer, Rick Pitman. Pitman, whose turkey farm Hsiung investigated, wrote that Hsiung was attempting to save a turkey’s life, differentiating between stealing and rescuing.

Hsiung is currently appealing the conviction based on what his legal team deems prejudicial and reversible errors by Judge Passaglia. The appeal is being handled by the University of Denver’s Animal Activist Legal Defense Project, with attorney Chris Carraway highlighting concerns about limited press access, unconstitutional gag orders, and a lack of presentation of crucial evidence during the trial.

The mass open rescue at Sunrise Farms was prompted by investigations revealing severe violations of animal welfare laws. Similarly, Reichardt Duck Farm faced allegations of systemic cruelty, including ducks unable to stand up and access food or water. The court’s restrictions on discussing the chronic animal cruelty found at these farms during Hsiung’s trial raised questions about the fairness of the proceedings.

By appealing the guilty verdict, Hsiung aims not only to clear his name but also to establish case law in the appellate court. Such a precedent could strengthen the legal foundation for the defense of animals in future cases.

DxE investigator Zoe Rosenberg, a defense witness in Hsiung’s trial, emphasized the commitment to animal welfare, stating, “We won’t stop rescuing abused animals when the authorities fail them.” Despite Hsiung’s legal challenges, other DxE investigators, including Rosenberg, Conrad de Jesus, and Rocky Chau, continue their efforts to expose and report evidence of criminal animal cruelty at factory farms, even at the risk of facing legal repercussions themselves.

Learn more about Direct Action Everywhere here.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: