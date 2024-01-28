Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Nature is filled with many sounds and animals are a key component of this symphony. Among the chirps, roars, and songs there are a few animals who stick out for their strange but beautiful noises. The diversity of these noises is a direct metaphor for the unique and wonderful creatures who make them.

1. Screaming Hairy Armadillo

Source: Prettysleepy Art/Youtube

In the video above, you can hear the screaming hairy armadillo squealing. The little guy was brought onto the Today Show to show off his noise!

2. Laughing Kookaburra

Source: Brookfield Zoo/Youtube

The Brookfield Zoo posted an up-close and personal view of a Kookaburra named Matilda laughing. You can hear her hilarious noise and see as she takes in more air to create it.

3. Coqui

Source: Lang Elliot/Youtube

The Common Coqui is the national animal of Puerto Rico because their unique call fills the island with a relaxing noise. In the video above, you can see how the Coqui intake air and expels it to make the Coqui call.

4. Lyrebird

Source: BBC Earth/Youtube

The Lyrebird doesn’t just make one amazing noise – it makes many. The Lyrebird performs full concerts based on the sounds of other birds around them.

5. Koala

Source: Discovery/Youtube

You might not know that Koalas are extremely vocal animals. They grunt, squeak, and yip to communicate and attract mates.

The peculiar sounds of the animal kingdom give us insight into the amazing animals that make up the natural world. From laughter to screams, each animal has something to contribute to the symphony that is nature.

