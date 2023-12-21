Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Wildlife is often about survival of the fittest. In some cases, it is the survival of the most creative. From the ocean to the forest, there are a ton of animals that can blend seamlessly into their surroundings.
1. Chameleon
Source: The Animal Box Office/Youtube
Chameleons are one of the most notorious color-changing animals. Watch as this one changes to blend in with his background.
2. Octopus
Source: Dive & Discover/Youtube
Many don’t think of octopuses as masters of camouflage. But, this one changes shape and color to fit in with his surroundings.
3. Butterflies and Moths
Source: Natural History Museum/Youtube
Natural History Museum scientist, Dr David Lee, discusses the amazing ways in which winged creatures, like moths and butterflies, blend into their surroundings.
4. Stick Bug
Source: Deep Look /Youtube
The stick bug has evolved to look just like a twig, seamlessly blending into its surroundings.
5. Potoo Bird
Source: BBC Studios/Youtube
David Attenborough spotted a bird that is notoriously hard to see – the potoo bird. This winged Houdini disappears into trees!
The world of camouflage in the animal kingdom is a testament to the brilliance of evolution and the diversity of life on Earth. From butterflies to chameleons, nature has equipped its inhabitants with an array of ingenious strategies to navigate the challenges of survival.
