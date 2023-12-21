Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Wildlife is often about survival of the fittest. In some cases, it is the survival of the most creative. From the ocean to the forest, there are a ton of animals that can blend seamlessly into their surroundings.

1. Chameleon

Source: The Animal Box Office/Youtube

Chameleons are one of the most notorious color-changing animals. Watch as this one changes to blend in with his background.

2. Octopus

Source: Dive & Discover/Youtube

Many don’t think of octopuses as masters of camouflage. But, this one changes shape and color to fit in with his surroundings.

3. Butterflies and Moths

Source: Natural History Museum/Youtube

Natural History Museum scientist, Dr David Lee, discusses the amazing ways in which winged creatures, like moths and butterflies, blend into their surroundings.

4. Stick Bug

Source: Deep Look /Youtube

The stick bug has evolved to look just like a twig, seamlessly blending into its surroundings.

5. Potoo Bird

Source: BBC Studios/Youtube

David Attenborough spotted a bird that is notoriously hard to see – the potoo bird. This winged Houdini disappears into trees!

The world of camouflage in the animal kingdom is a testament to the brilliance of evolution and the diversity of life on Earth. From butterflies to chameleons, nature has equipped its inhabitants with an array of ingenious strategies to navigate the challenges of survival.

Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: