The Mia Foundation is a rescue organization in Rochester, New York, that helps give animals with birth defects a chance at a good life. Over a year ago, they took in a pigeon named Herman, who suffered neurological damage and can’t fly. Well, recently, Herman got the best bud when a puppy with a similar defect arrived. Lundy is a newborn Chihuahua puppy who is unable to use his back legs.

Sue Rogers, the founder, doesn’t give up on special needs animals like Herman and Lundy. In fact, when Herman was found, and it was discovered that he couldn’t fly, it was recommended that he be euthanized. But instead, she decided she would care for him for the rest of his life. And he is one happy pigeon, especially with his new best friend.

As Rogers explains in the video above, she needed to put both Herman and Lundy down for a minute, so she put them on the same dog bed and when she look at them again, they were cuddling. She snapped some photos and posted them online where they stole the hearts of people around the world.

The Mia Foundation was overwhelmed with messages of love and Support, inquiries to adopt Lundy and donations that can help cover the costs of some of the expensive surgeries needed by the animals she cares for. In just two days, they received $6,000 in donations.

Just like everyone else who sees these adorable photos, we are touched by the sweet friendship that has grown between these two little guys. Despite the difference in species and their special needs, they can comfort one another and send a positive message of love, hope, and friendship.

