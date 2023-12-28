Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Watch This Vet Tech’s Heartwarming Foster Journey

A 25-year-old veterinary technician named Maribeth Hensel from Oregon opened her home to Prada, the longest-term resident at her local shelter. What was initially intended as a three-day foster in November has turned into a month-long commitment, as Hensel endeavors to keep Prada out of the shelter and provide her with a taste of a loving home.

Click here to read the full story!

2. This Pup Has an Adorable Bedtime Routine!

Meet Frenchie, a charming rescue dog with a love for bedtime comfort. Claudia Vega, Frenchie’s owner, affectionately refers to her furry friend as a “troublemaker,” revealing that Frenchie was rescued from the streets of Mexico.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Pregnant Dog Rescued Just Days Away from Euthanasia

A wire-haired terrier and Shih Tzu mix named Dallas has narrowly dodged a tragic fate after being rescued from a high-kill shelter in Texas. The expectant mother was on the brink of euthanasia at an overcrowded shelter, but her story took a positive turn thanks to the efforts of Almost Home Rescue in Michigan.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Amazing! Pennsylvania Shelter Empty for First Time in 47 Years

While shelters and rescues worldwide are grappling with overcrowding, one Pennsylvania shelter has managed to clear the joint in time for Christmas!

Click here to read the full story!

5. King of Bhutan Announces Plans to Build “Mindfulness City”

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan has announced plans to build a “Mindfulness City” in the country’s south, near Bhutan’s border with Assam, India. Bhutan is a landlocked country in Southeast Asia. It is located in the eastern Himalayan mountains. The newly announced city will be located in the town of Gelephu. “Mindfulness City” will integrate traditional Bhutanese culture, principles from the Gross National Happiness index (GNG), and spiritual heritage. Spanning more than 1,000 square kilometers, the masterplan has structured the city around a series of bridges that will span the area’s 35 rivers and streams.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Battle Against Big Gas: How Colorado Towns Fought for a Greener Future

In the picturesque Rocky Mountains, Crested Butte, Colorado, known for its vibrant wildflowers and bustling ski slopes, is facing a pressing challenge: climate change. With snowpack declining and temperatures rising, Mayor Ian Billick, a field biologist turned politician, spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative to ban natural gas hookups in new constructions. This move aims to slash the town’s greenhouse gas emissions by transitioning to all-electric heating and cooking, tapping into wind and solar power.

Click here to read the full story!

7. China’s Air Quality Deteriorates in Most of Its Major Cities for the First Time in a Decade

China’s battle for cleaner air has faced a significant setback this year, marking the first time in a decade that air quality has worsened in most of its major cities. The culprit? A surge in coal burning and industrial activity, reversing years of efforts towards achieving clearer skies.

Click here to read the full story!

8. King Charles III Delivers a Christmas Message of Environmental Compassion Amidst Global Conflict

In a poignant Christmas Day address, King Charles III of the United Kingdom captivated the nation by intertwining the spirit of compassion with an urgent call for environmental stewardship. As the world grapples with economic hardships and global conflicts, the King used his platform to underscore the importance of kindness, extending Support to those facing real hardship, and caring for our shared environment.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Coloradans Gear Up for Plastic Bag Ban at Grocery Stores In 2024

Starting January 1, 2024, Colorado will take a significant step towards reducing plastic Pollution by enforcing a ban on single-use plastic carryout bags at most grocery and large convenience stores. This move is part of a broader initiative to tackle the pervasive issue of plastic waste in the state. Single-use plastics, often made from natural gas, have been identified as major pollutants, particularly in Colorado’s rivers. They do not biodegrade; instead, they fragment into microplastics, contaminating water and soil and entering the food chain. This legislation aims to mitigate these environmental impacts by encouraging more sustainable practices among consumers and retailers alike.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Truck Engine Manufacturer, Cummins, to Pay 1.675 Billion Dollar Environmental Fine

Cummins, Inc. will pay a penalty of 1.675 billion United States Dollars to settle claims that the truck engine manufacturer installed devices on thousands of pickup truck engines that allowed them to bypass emissions tests while producing excess pollution. These actions violate the Clean Air Act. One of the requirements of this act is that car and engine manufacturers adhere to emissions limits. The 1.675 billion dollar settlement is the second largest environmental penalty ever secured and the largest penalty secured under the Clean Air Act. The large settlement is still waiting for court approval but is expected to be made public as early as next month.

Click here to read the full story!

