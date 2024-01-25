Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Funny Video Shows Clingy Cat Accompanying Human into the Shower

A clingy cat named Pablo is going viral on TikTok. Although cats are often thought of as independent, one TikTok video shows that some felines are even clingier than their canine counterparts. Posted to @pabloandpenelope, the video shows the clingy cat refusing to leave their human’s side. The video quickly went viral, generating hilarity amongst viewers.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Pit Bull Interrupts Party to Make Sure Human Knows It’s His Bedtime

Dogs thrive off of routines and can get very upset when they are disrupted. One hilarious TikTok video highlights this. In the clip, a Pit Bull named Drako can be seen interrupting a party his humans are throwing. He sits in the middle of the party, demanding to be tucked in.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Tears Over Transformation of Senior Dog Rescued from Euthanasia

The transformation of one senior dog is melting hearts on social media. When one TikTok user originally met her senior dog, Seymour, it was in the most heartbreaking circumstances. The 18-year-old dog’s previous human had brought him into a North Carolina shelter to be euthanized. However, it was clear that it was not Seymour’s time to go. Despite being ill with rotting skin, tumors, and infections, Seymour was clinging to his human’s leg. Seeing this, @chrissyfnf stepped in to save him.

Click here to read the full story!

4. The ASPCA and Local Organizations Collaborate in Urgent Rescue of Over 100 Farm Animals

In response to a distress call from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has mobilized its team to aid in the rescue of more than 100 farm animals in Owego, New York. The animals, comprising cows, goats, horses, and young calves, were discovered living in horrendous conditions with limited access to essential resources such as food, water, and medical care.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Pennsylvania Woman Charged with Animal Cruelty for Shocking YouTube Videos

Anigar Monsee from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty after allegedly torturing a chicken, a pigeon, a rabbit, and frogs for attention on her YouTube channel, “Motheranddaughter.” The shocking details emerged in a report by The Delaware County Daily Times.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Unusual Animal Behavior Sparks Concerns of Rabies in Arizona National Park

In recent weeks, Saguaro National Park near Tucson, Arizona, has witnessed an alarming surge in strange behavior among its wildlife, prompting concerns about a potential rabies outbreak. Foxes, raccoons, and even a bobcat have been reported acting unusually, with several foxes found dead, raising fears among park officials.

Click here to read the full story!

7. EU Agricultural Ministers are Set to Delegate Cultivated Meat

The issue of lab-grown meat, also known as artificial, cultivated, or cell-based meat, took center stage at the agriculture ministers meeting in Brussels on January 23. This marks the first time the controversial topic will be debated at such a high level within the European Union (EU), with countries’ delegations placing cultivated meat on the official agenda.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Coachtopia Releases New Docuseries on Sustainable Fashion

Coach is taking strides towards sustainable and circular fashion with the launch of its new docuseries, “The Road to Circularity,” under its circular sub-brand Coachtopia. This series invites viewers on a global journey of ethical practices, challenging the prevailing narratives of waste and overconsumption in the fashion industry.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Japan Imposes Fee and Visitor Limit on Mount Fuji to Combat Overtourism

Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is introducing a game-changing strategy this summer to combat over-tourism. For the first time, hikers will need to pay a fee and adhere to a daily visitor cap when trekking up the mountain’s most popular route. This bold move, effective from July 1, 2024, aims to preserve the mountain’s pristine environment and ensure a safer hiking experience.

Click here to read the full story!

10. 2024: The Year of Climate Justice? A Look at the Surging Tide of Climate Litigation

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year in the fight against climate change, not on the streets or in the halls of government, but in the courtroom. From groundbreaking rulings to new lawsuits, the battle for climate justice is heating up, and here’s why it’s grabbing headlines.

Click here to read the full story!

