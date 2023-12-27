Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Hilarious Video Shows Dog’s Bed Head After Nap

A Cocker Spaniel named Woody is cracking up the Internet after a TikTok video showing his bed head was posted. The pup’s messy hair quickly captured viewer’s hearts.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Police Officers Save Man and Two Dogs from Submerged Vehicle

While driving on a wet road in Charles County, Maryland, Martin Watts’ Ford Explorer slipped and skidded across the pavement. It then rolled over a guard rail and fell into a seventeen-foot-deep pond. Mr. Watts and his two dogs, GG and Rogue were trapped in the submerged vehicle as water began to fill the cabin. Unable to open the doors or roll down the windows, the situation looked bleak for the trio.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Shelter Dogs Choose Their Own Christmas Toys!

Christmas cheer has reached the furry residents at Dogs Trust Ireland, where 264 shelter dogs are experiencing the joy of choosing their toys for the holidays. The tradition, now in its fifth year, captures the unique personalities and preferences of each dog in a delightful video.

Click here to read the full story!

4. New York State Bans Wildlife Killing Contests That Kill Too Many Animals

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York State has taken a significant step towards wildlife conservation by signing legislation on Friday. The new law seeks to protect various species by making contests, competitions, and tournaments involving the mass killing of animals illegal.

Click here to read the full story!

5. Christmas Island’s Red Crab Migration Takes Over the Coastline

Christmas Island is currently hosting a fascinating natural phenomenon — the mass migration of tens of millions of red crabs. Triggered by the first substantial rain of the wet season, adult red crabs leave their forest homes in the interior of the island, going on a journey toward the coast for mating and spawning.

Click here to read the full story!

6. Paws for Healing: The Journey of a Therapy Cat-Human Amputee Duo

Juanita Mengel and her cat Lola-Pearl, have had a long journey together, bonding over their status as amputees and their love for helping others. Together, they form a unique therapy cat team, part of an estimated 200 such teams registered in the United States through the nonprofit organization Pet Partners.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Vegan Activist Tash Peterson Arrested Following Protest at a Butcher and Christmas Day Standoff with Police

Vegan activist Tash Peterson found herself in some controversy on Christmas Day, culminating in a tense standoff with West Australian police at the doorstep of the house where she was spending the holiday. The altercation unfolded as officers sought to arrest Peterson in connection with a recent protest at a Perth shopping mall.

Click here to read the full story!

8. A Vegan Christmas Behind Bars at Britain’s Top Security Prisons

Prisoners in some of Britain’s top security jails were afforded a unique culinary experience on Christmas. This year, Category A prisons in England, including HMP Belmarsh, HMP Full Sutton, HMP Manchester, and HMP Wakefield, were offered a diverse array of vegan and traditional options for their festive meals.

Click here to read the full story!

9. World’s Largest Meatpacker, JBS, Fined Millions for Environmental Damage

In a stunning revelation, Brazilian authorities are clamping down on JBS, the world’s largest meat producer, over allegations of environmental destruction. The company faces millions in fines for reportedly buying cattle from areas of the Amazon rainforest that have been illegally cleared. This move comes as a critical moment for JBS, as they eye a lucrative spot on the New York Stock Exchange.

Click here to read the full story!

10. The Pacific Hip Hop Creatives Fighting Against Climate change

In an artistic fusion of culture and activism, Pacific hip-hop artists, poets, and dancers are turning up the volume on climate change. The powerful poem “They Taking Pictures of Us in the Water” by Audrey Brown-Pereira has been remixed into a compelling hip-hop track, amplifying the urgent call to action for Pacific communities affected by Climate change.

Click here to read the full story!

