Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Every day, One Green Planet brings you today’s top news. For those who don’t have a lot of time to look through the news each day, this will be a great resource and an easy way to catch up!

Here you’ll find different categories of news and links to each article published! Enjoy!

1. Lone Star Rescue Saves Dog from Euthanasia After Owner’s Heartless Decision

A 5-year-old bulldog and French Bulldog mix named Eve faced an uncertain fate when her owner left her at a local Fort Worth shelter, requesting euthanasia simply because they were moving to a new house.

Click here to read the full story!

2. Dog’s Quality of Life Improves, Thanks to His Human

Ryan Beauchesne, parent of the 14-year-old dachshund Crusoe, has become a hero for dogs facing mobility challenges. When Crusoe began experiencing complications from a spinal cord condition, Beauchesne refused to let his beloved pet’s health deteriorate.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Clover the Sheepadoodle’s Hilarious Ice-Skating Attempt Goes Viral

Rachael McIntosh and her adventurous Sheepadoodle, Clover, took to the frozen rink for an unforgettable performance that left viewers chuckling.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Bull Finds Sanctuary After Escaping Onto Train Tracks

A bull named Ricardo recently captured the attention of commuters and onlookers at Newark Penn Station in New Jersey. The incident unfolded on Thursday when he ventured onto the train tracks, prompting a coordinated effort between sanctuary workers and local law enforcement to ensure a safe capture.

Click here to read the full story!

5. New South Wales National Parks Defending the Culling of Feral Horses

The recent trial of aerial culling in Kosciuszko National Park by the New South Wales (NSW) government has sparked controversy. The culling, which aimed to reduce the feral horse population, has been defended as a necessary and humane measure to protect endangered species and ecosystems within the park.

Click here to read the full story!

6. The Silent Cost of the US-Mexico Border Wall

In the Sonoran Desert, where the United States and Mexico meet, an invisible crisis is unfolding—Jaguars are now grappling with the repercussions of a divisive barrier that cuts their habitat in two.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Tragedy as Over 100,000 Fish Found Dead in Peterborough, UK

In a shocking incident, over 100,000 fish have perished at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough, UK, prompting an urgent investigation by the Environment Agency. This catastrophic event, described as “sickening” by Chris Park of the Nene Park Trust, has raised serious concerns about the health of the local ecosystem.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Victory! Oatly Finally Wins Court Battle to Keep “Milk” on Its Packaging

Oatly, the Swedish plant-based milk brand, has successfully defended its right to use the term ‘milk’ on its packaging, overcoming a four-year legal challenge by Dairy UK Ltd, the trade association representing the British dairy industry.

Click here to read the full story!

9. Research Says that Chia Seeds Could Combat Climate change and World Hunger

Chia seeds have held the title of “superfood” for quite some time, and recent research from Oregon State University is shedding new light on their power. Published in Frontiers in Plant Science, the study not only looked into the chia genome but also made a compelling case for the role of chia seeds in addressing global challenges such as hunger, malnutrition, and Climate change.

Click here to read the full story!

10. The Hidden Environmental Cost of Your Cashmere Sweater

As you bundle up in your cashmere sweater this holiday season, you might be unaware of its hidden cost – not to your wallet, but to our planet. While cashmere’s allure lies in its softness and warmth, its production casts a long shadow over the fragile ecosystems of the Mongolian Plateau.

Click here to read the full story!

Wake Up Climate Change Is Real by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: