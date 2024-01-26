Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a startling revelation, a new report has unveiled a concerning truth about New York City’s air quality, which could be affecting millions of its residents. The study analyzed warehouse and census data, revealing that nearly 3 million New Yorkers live within just half a mile of a large warehouse. This proximity is more than just a logistical issue; it’s a health hazard.
Source: SierraClub/YouTube
