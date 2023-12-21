Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
By now, you’re probably aware that America has a ‘forever chemical’ problem. If you haven’t heard of these dangerous substances, they’re basically indestructible chemicals that never go away, and are found in our most basic products — nonstick pans, food containers, stain-resistant fabrics, etc.
Source: CBS News/YouTube
But in recent years, toxicologists and agencies have come to realize that the convenience of these products comes at a price: horrific health problems for people who consume the ‘forever chemicals,’ formally known as PFAs, in them.
The most recent report? Nearly 50 million people in the United States have unsafe levels of PFAs present in their drinking water, leaving them at risk for fertility issues, liver disease, kidney cancer, and a whole host of other terrifying issues.
Water is a human right. We demand our government agencies better protect this precious resource. Please sign this petition to tell the Biden administration to pay for water testing, cleanup, and filtration systems for vulnerable Americans!
To continue speaking up, sign these other petitions as well:
- Petition: Help Hold Couple Accountable Who Neglected and Abused Over 100 Animals
- Petition: Demand Australia Enact a Ban on the Domestic Trade of Elephant Ivory and Rhino Horn
- Petition: Justice for Person Who Abandoned Senior Dog
- Petition: Urge World Leaders to Commit to Taking Action Against Climate Change
- Petition: Demand Dog Trainer Be Held Accountable for His Abusive Methods
- Petition: Demand South Korea Enforce Its Dog Meat Ban
- Petition: Justice for Siblings Who Neglected and Starved Dogs
- Petition: Tell Authorities to Find Person Who Abused Kittens
- Petition: Call for an Investigation into School Who Told Native American Boy to Cut His Hair or Be Suspended
- Petition: Tell Iceland to Ban Commercial Whaling
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and essential stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in typical household and personal care products!
Comments