By now, you’re probably aware that America has a ‘forever chemical’ problem. If you haven’t heard of these dangerous substances, they’re basically indestructible chemicals that never go away, and are found in our most basic products — nonstick pans, food containers, stain-resistant fabrics, etc.

But in recent years, toxicologists and agencies have come to realize that the convenience of these products comes at a price: horrific health problems for people who consume the ‘forever chemicals,’ formally known as PFAs, in them.

The most recent report? Nearly 50 million people in the United States have unsafe levels of PFAs present in their drinking water, leaving them at risk for fertility issues, liver disease, kidney cancer, and a whole host of other terrifying issues.

