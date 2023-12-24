Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As the holiday season approaches, with more people than ever turning to online shopping for their Christmas gifts, a pressing issue casts a shadow over America’s rural communities. Since 2013, Amazon’s contract with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) for package deliveries has increasingly placed an unbearable strain on our already overburdened rural postal workers. This overwhelming demand is not only disrupting the delivery of regular mail but also putting excessive pressure on small, local post offices that are the lifeline of these communities.

Please sign this petition to demand the U.S. Postal Service and lawmakers alleviate the burden on rural USPS services caused by Amazon’s delivery demands.

