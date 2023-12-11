Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Over the summer, a Kansas boy had a beautiful experience that would wonderfully impact and inspire him. The 8-year-old attended a youth event of the Wyandotte Nation, to which he belongs. After witnessing the rich cultural and spiritual traditions of his ancestry, he decided to grow his hair long to honor and emulate those traditions.

But shockingly, when the boy returned to his Kansas school in August, he was callously told that he had to cut his hair or be suspended from the school.

Please sign this petition to demand a public apology and an investigation into this injustice!

