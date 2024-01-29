Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Several celebrities have received backlash for their use of private jets, but LAPD helicopters have released more than twice the amount of emissions as the public figure who has the highest private jet emissions. On top of that, these helicopters are often used for standard patrolling instead of emergencies. Please sign this petition to urge the LAPD to curb its use of helicopters!

LAPD Helicopters Emit Far More Emissions Than Any Celebrity Jet Click Here to Sign Petition

