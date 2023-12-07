Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

This November 30, leaders from almost 200 countries around the world will gather together to address the existential threat that Climate change poses to the human race during the COP28 climate summit. Pope Francis, King Charles III, and countless other high-ranking officials will all be present to show how important this issue is.

But one very important person will not be there. That person is U.S. President Joe Biden.

Please sign this petition to demand President Biden attend the United Nations climate summit!

