In the serene halls of Salisbury Cathedral in England, a profound conversation between art, humanity, and nature is unfolding. Artist Shezad Dawood, in his captivating exhibition “Leviathan,” explores the intricate ties between migration, Climate change, and our collective empathy.

Source: The Art Assignment/YouTube

Imagine wandering through the Gothic architecture of the cathedral, where you encounter the Labanof Cycle, an integral part of this exhibition. This series of textile paintings, hanging high in the nave, embodies a poignant narrative. Each piece, be it a school ID card, USB sticks, or packets of soil, represents the personal effects of refugees who tragically lost their lives while crossing from North Africa to Italy. These items, collected by the Labanof at the University of Milan, serve not just as memorials but also as stark reminders of the human cost of migration crises.

Dawood’s work extends beyond commemoration to criticism and empathy. He challenges the viewer to see these objects not as mere artifacts but as symbols of lost human lives, each with its own story of dreams and aspirations. This approach is not just an artistic choice but a call for a profound shift in how we perceive migrants – as fellow human beings, not as invaders or threats.

Leviathan also features other remarkable pieces, such as a resin sculpture titled “Where do we go now?” This work, inspired by Jonathan Swift’s satirical tale, is strategically placed in the Chapter House, near the Magna Carta, sparking a dialogue about the evolution of human rights.

The theme of Climate change runs deep in Dawood’s exhibition. His work, “Coral Alchemy (Acropora Grove),” currently displayed in Abu Dhabi, reflects on the human impact on coral reefs. Back in Salisbury, “AnthropoPangaea (Hapalochlaena lunulata),” a textile piece, transports viewers to a time of a unified supercontinent and ocean, emphasizing the interconnectedness of our world.

Visitors to the cathedral can also immerse themselves in Dawood’s film series, which showcases the rich ecosystems of the Mangroves of Senegal and the Atlantic Forest in Brazil. These films not only highlight environmental concerns but also propose survival strategies rooted in traditional knowledge.

At the heart of Leviathan lies a message of hope and resilience. It’s a call to recognize our deep connection with both humanity and nature. The exhibition, free with cathedral admission, runs until February 4, 2024, offering a unique opportunity to engage with these vital global issues in a setting that enhances their gravity and significance.

