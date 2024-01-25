Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In recent weeks, Saguaro National Park near Tucson, Arizona, has witnessed an alarming surge in strange behavior among its wildlife, prompting concerns about a potential rabies outbreak. Foxes, raccoons, and even a bobcat have been reported acting unusually, with several foxes found dead, raising fears among park officials.

The situation escalated on January 21 when a 66-year-old individual was attacked by a bobcat within Saguaro National Park East, leading to injuries that required hospitalization. The suspected rabid bobcat remains at large, intensifying concerns about the spread of the virus within the park.

Officials now suspect that not only the bobcat but also some foxes and raccoons within the park may be infected with rabies. While no animals or their carcasses have been recovered or tested, authorities are urging visitors to exercise “extra precautions” when exploring the park.

Rabies is a viral infection that can be transmitted to both animals and humans. According to the National Park Service, infected animals may exhibit signs such as a loss of fear of humans, and appearing sleepy, confused, or aggressive. Other symptoms include excessive drooling, difficulty moving, paralysis, or biting at the air, as stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Officials emphasize the importance of maintaining a safe distance from wildlife and promptly reporting any sick animals to park rangers or wildlife officials. The National Park Service advises against touching wildlife and recommends blocking small openings on homes, cabins, and tents to prevent wildlife from entering.

Education plays a crucial role in preventing rabies, and officials are encouraging the community to teach children about the dangers of the virus. If someone is bitten by an animal, immediate medical attention should be sought to mitigate the risk of rabies transmission.

