Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The 2024 International Consumer Electronics Show wrapped up in Las Vegas last week, unveiling the latest gadgets and technological inventions. Of particular note this year? The myriad of new products are designed to cater to animal companions. Check out the top six new animal companion technologies unveiled this year as rated by CNET.

1. OroBuddy Pet Robot

Can’t make it home to feed your pup their midday meal and play a quick game of fetch? Don’t worry, the OroBuddy has it covered. Equipped with Artificial Intelligence technology, this animal companion robot learns your dog’s behavior. It is also equipped with a food and treat dispenser. The OroBuddy will be available in April of 2024 and retails for 799 dollars.

2. Invoxia Smart Dog Collar

This dog collar allows you to monitor your furry friend’s movement, well-being, sleep, heart rate, appetite, and barking, says Invoxia. Data from the collar can help make vet care a cinch, or allow you to monitor your beloved pup’s location. Additionally, the company also says it can help in the early detection of diseases. If this wearable gadget sounds up your alley, it is available now for 149 dollars.

3. Birdify Bird Feeder

Not for the furred, but for the feathered. Powered by AI, the Birdify feeder not only dispenses yummy snacks to the winged friends in your neighborhood but also helps you to identify which species are visiting your feeder. When a bird lands, the Birdify app notifies you of the new arrival, shows you a live video, and identifies the bird species. Pretty cool! The Birdify bird feeder is available to purchase for 170 dollars.

4. Pawport Pet Door

Have you seen this video of a goat squeezing through a dog door? Although pet doors can be convenient for animal companions, they can sometimes let in unwanted visitors. Additionally, during the summer and winter, they can let in hot or cold air leading to high utility bills. Pawport aims to fix these issues with its high-tech pet door. The door is signaled to open or close based on the proximity of a tax that can be affixed to your animal companion’s collar. Additionally, the door can be locked or unlocked remotely. The Pawport slides over existing pet doors, making installation easy. It can be pre-ordered now.

5. Whisker Litter Robot 4

Although there are plenty of other litter robots on the market, the Whisker Litter Robot 4 offers a few new perks. First, it can handle the ummmm… business of up to four cats. Second, it is equipped with trackers that monitor waste and litter levels. This helps to prevent unwanted odors while making cleaning the litter box so much easier. The Litter Robot 4 can be purchased now for 699 dollars.

6. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2

Ready for a scary statistic? An estimated one in three animal companions will go missing during their lifetimes. The Galaxy SmartTag2 can help bring them home safely. Simply attach the tag to your furry friend’s collar and it allows you to track them. The smart tag can also store identifying information, so if anyone finds your dog or cat they can contact you. Retailing for only 30 dollars, the Galaxy SmartTag2 is available now.

Technology has the power to enhance humans’ connection to other animals in powerful ways. However, it is important to remember that no technology is a substitute for spending meaningful time with your animal companion. However, these amazing new inventions can help keep both you and your furry family happy and safe when used responsibly.

Sign this petition to Fund Technology That Helps Stop Poachers!

Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: