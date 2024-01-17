Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
While dogs and cats often get all the attention, other animals are also often kept as companions. For those who prefer scales to fur, a gecko may make an excellent family addition. Recently, one TikTok video shared an unusual care tip for these lizards.
In the video, a tank can be seen sitting on top of the toilet tank as the filmer looks out from behind a shower curtain. Text overlay on the video reads, “when the vet says to bring him in while I shower for the humidity” as the shot zooms in on the gecko appearing to stare directly at his human. The post is also accompanied by the caption, “hii mom”. It has been liked over 1.2 million times.
Humidity (like that provided by shower steam) can help a gecko shed their skin. Geckos shed their skin every month or two. It is advised to provide them with humidity levels between 70 and 80 percent during the shedding process.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
