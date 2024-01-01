Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
For one cat named Ovie, a relaxing cruise turned into a near-death experience. The longhaired domestic cat was smuggled aboard a three-week international cruise ship by a guest. However, when he was discovered by authorities in New Zealand, it appeared that Ovie was to be euthanized. Fortunately, the ship’s crew stepped in to save the feline.
Ovie is an adorable long-haired, green-eyed cat. It is believed that he is originally from Arizona and that a guest on a Royal Caribbean cruise from Hawaii to Australia smuggled the cat aboard in their sweatshirt. According to a Facebook post from Royal Caribbean’s CEO, “he must have been sedated or something and he wouldn’t beep, since Ovie isn’t metal”.
This posed a problem since Royal Caribbean only allows service and emotional Support animals to board ships after a quarantine period. Australia and New Zealand, where the cat was discovered, both have strict policies against bringing in animals who have not undergone quarantine. This is to prevent pests and diseases from spreading to the island countries.
Ovie was discovered by authorities during a routine investigation of the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas. Once found, the cat was not allowed off of the ship. Legally, the cat could not be brought into the country. Ovie was “supposed to be euthanized” after his discovery.
To prevent this, the ship’s crew banded together and worked to ensure that Ovie would be protected from that fate. The feline was “bonded” to the ship’s captain. This means that he was responsible for keeping the cat in a secure location aboard the ship. For several weeks, the crew worked together to care for Ovie until he could be transported to a quarantine facility. Once he met quarantine requirements, Ovie was flown back to the United States. One crew member even loved Ovie so much that they gave the cat a new home! Now the stowaway cat resides in Miami with his new family.
Sign this petition to Tell Travel Companies Not to Support Animal Exploitation!
Ahisma Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Animal Smugglers Drowned Birds in Ocean When Intercepted by Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard
- Smuggled Animal Skulls Seized at Paris Airport
- Police Crack Down on Wildlife Trafficking and Seize Enormous Amount of Animals
- Singapore Authorities Probe Alleged Animal Smuggling on Scoot Flight to India
- Peruvian Authorities Intercept Approximately 160 Exotic Animals at Lima Airport
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments