A loving home can truly make all the difference for an animal in need. One shelter dog’s transformation proves that, no matter what, there is hope for all rescue animals.
Rescued from a hoarding situation, Forrest found himself on the euthanasia list at a local shelter before being rescued by Austin Pets Alive! A no-kill rescue, they soon found him a foster home. However, even then, Forrest remained terrified and silent. According to a Facebook post from the rescue, his “first days in foster care were silent and still, with this tiny 10-pound terrier mix sitting motionless for hours, too scared to make a sound”
However, slowly Forrest began to come out of his shell. With patience and love from his foster family, he gained confidence. The shelter dog’s transformation was truly amazing. His anxiety lessened and he began to gain trust in humans. Eventually, the tiny terrier found a loving home all his own. Given the new name Zephyr, the shelter dog’s transformation from scared and silent to happy and loved was complete.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop.
