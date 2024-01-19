Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The beginning of 2024 has ushered in a myriad of animal welfare laws. These laws are designed to improve the living conditions and well-being of both wild and domestic species. The latest welfare changes address several important issues. These include limiting the use of cages for laying hens, banning wildlife killing contests, and prohibiting selfies with bears and monkeys. Read on to learn more about these important new animal welfare laws.

1. Illinois Bans Close Contact with Bears and Monkeys, Including Selfies

An Illinois law that took effect on January 1st prohibits the public from close contact with monkeys and bears. This includes petting and taking selfies with the creatures. The new animal welfare law also prohibits people from harassing wild bears. Violation of the new law is categorized as a Class B misdemeanor.

Lawmakers hope that this law will reduce the number of wild animals who are kept as tourist attractions in places such as roadside zoos. The public will still be allowed to take pictures with animals who are kept at accredited zoos behind physical barriers. Those found violating the law may face fines or jail time.

2. No More Wildlife Killing Competitions in New York State

In December of 2023, New York state’s mayor signed a law that will prohibit wildlife killing competitions in the state. Such competitions have taken place in the past, and frequently target animals such as coyotes, crows, squirrels, and rabbits. Prizes are typically awarded to participants who kill the largest number of, or the biggest member of, a certain species. This new law will help to protect the welfare of wild animals.

New York state will now join nine other states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington) in banning such competitions. However, wildlife competitions still take place in many other states. Most notably, Texas alone holds over 60 wildlife-killing competitions annually.

New York state’s new animal welfare law which bans wildlife killing contests is set to take effect on November 1st of this year.

3. Three Western States Go Cage-Free

Laws in Oregon, Washington, and Nevada that ban the production and sale of eggs from caged hens took effect at the beginning of 2024. While the specifics of each law vary slightly, these three states are requiring large-scale commercial operations to transition away from the use of battery cages. These cages are frequently so small that the hens inside cannot even spread their wings. Now, states will require that the birds be housed in more humane conditions.

These states join eleven others which have required farmers to transition away from the use of cages (although these laws have not yet taken effect in five states). Animal advocates hope that these laws will help to improve living conditions for chickens in these states.

4. Animal Testing Facilities in Maryland Must Make Financial Contributes Toward Developing Alternatives

Facilities in Maryland that test on animals will now be required to make payments into a fund that finances the development of animal-testing alternatives. This law was signed into effect in 2023, but payments were not due until January 15, 2024. The payment amount will be determined on a sliding scale, which is based on how many animals the facility uses in testing. Amounts range from $5,000 to $75,000. If dues are not paid annually by January 15, facilities will face penalties of up to $1,000 per day.

5. Dogs and Cats Used for Research in Michigan Must be Put Up for Adoption

A new Michigan law that will go into effect soon requires that dogs and cats used for research purposes be put up for adoption after completion of the project. Before this, they were typically euthanized at the end of experiments. Michigan is the sixteenth state to enact such a law. However, animal welfare advocates have noted that it may be difficult for survivors of animal testing to find new homes due to behavioral issues and increased cost of care.

6. New York State and Louisville, Kentucky Ban Pet Store Sales of Dogs, and Cats

Animal welfare legislation in New York State and Louisville, Kentucky will prohibit pet stores from selling dogs and cats. The sale of rabbits will also be prohibited by the New York state law.

These laws will help reduce demand for dogs and cats from unscrupulous breeders. Dogs and puppies from pet stores are often sourced from puppy mills, which are high-volume breeders who keep animals in inhumane conditions.

Legislation in both New York state and Louisville will allow pet stores to partner with shelters or rescues that want to use their space to promote adoption.

These animal welfare laws will help to improve the lives of both wild and domestic animals in 2024. However, much work still needs to be done to prevent animal cruelty and ensure humane living conditions for all animals.

