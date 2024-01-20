Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A fire that occurred at a shelter in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park has left close to 100 dogs and cats hospitalized. The fire began around 6:30 pm Wednesday at P.A.W.S. Tinley Park.

Although the fire was confined to the facility’s laundry room, smoke filled the building. This affected the animals staying at the shelter. All animals who were housed at the shelter are receiving veterinary care and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

When volunteers noticed the fire, they quickly contacted the Tinley Park Fire Department. Firefighters soon arrived. They controlled the fire and rescued 55 dogs and 42 cats from the building.

Volunteers assisted firefighters with rescuing the shelter’s animals. Additionally, staff from the Midwest Animal Hospital assisted in transporting the animals to the veterinary clinic to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

The animals were transported to the nearby Midwest Animal Hospital. Staff at the animal hospital worked past midnight to treat all of the affected animals. No injuries were reported. However, two dogs and fourteen cats displayed signs of respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation. Although it appears that all of the affected animals will recover, some are still receiving oxygen while others remain lethargic.

P.A.W.S Tinley Park has extended their thanks to “the Tinley Park Fire Department, our volunteers, and community who rushed out in our time of need.”

The fire began in the laundry room of P.A.W.S Tinley Park and appears to have been caused by a malfunctioning dryer.

The facility will remain closed while repairs are made and while the animals recover. However, the shelter has issued an appeal for donations to help cover the cost of veterinary care, a new dryer, and cleanup from the fire.

Sign this petition to Ask for More Funding for Local Animal Shelters!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: