A dog has been deemed “airport security” after a video posted to TikTok shows him carefully investigating several bags of groceries that his human brought home. Dogs have an amazing sense of smell. Their noses help them learn about the world. Or, in the case of one Labrador named Ben, they may simply use their snoots in hopes of finding delicious snacks.

In the video, the black Labrador can be seen sniffing several bags full of groceries that have been placed on the kitchen floor. Text on the video reads, “POV you’ve just got back from shopping and your dog turns into airport security”. Ben clearly takes his job seriously!

Commenters shared that their pups did similar things when they brought groceries home. One user, Emily Rose, wrote “My husky girl SHOVES her head in each bag”. Another commenter shared, “lol my dog does this too. we call it ‘snoot the loot’”. Currently, the video has been liked over 97,000 times.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

