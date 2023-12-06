Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A dog has been deemed “airport security” after a video posted to TikTok shows him carefully investigating several bags of groceries that his human brought home. Dogs have an amazing sense of smell. Their noses help them learn about the world. Or, in the case of one Labrador named Ben, they may simply use their snoots in hopes of finding delicious snacks.
In the video, the black Labrador can be seen sniffing several bags full of groceries that have been placed on the kitchen floor. Text on the video reads, “POV you’ve just got back from shopping and your dog turns into airport security”. Ben clearly takes his job seriously!
Commenters shared that their pups did similar things when they brought groceries home. One user, Emily Rose, wrote “My husky girl SHOVES her head in each bag”. Another commenter shared, “lol my dog does this too. we call it ‘snoot the loot’”. Currently, the video has been liked over 97,000 times.
